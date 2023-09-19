DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have an update on what’s known as a rough ride in DeWitt! Repairs are in the works for a railroad crossing that’s prompted dozens of complaints to the Your Stories Team.

The crossing located at NY 290 (Manlius Center Road) near Interstate 481 in DeWitt, not only prompted angry calls and emails, but someone took it upon themselves to place a homemade sign last month that said, “Fix the Road.”

It appears CSX is listening!

A new sign is now up at the crossing, saying the road will be closed at the crossing starting Monday, Sept. 25.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, NY 290 will be closed to all but local traffic from Bridge Street to NY 257. The closure is expected to last 3 to 6 days. Detours will be posted.

The DOT said the crossing will be removed by CSX and there are no plans to install a new track.

This comes on the heels of another problematic track being removed in Onondaga County. Last month, CSX removed a crossing at the intersection of 7th North Street and Hiawatha Boulevard, near Crouse-Hinds.

The YS Team reached out to CSX for more information on the repair, but we have yet to hear back.

Do you have a rough crossing in your area that needs repair? Here’s how to contact CSX.