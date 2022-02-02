Your Stories: Nurses make house calls for people who can’t leave their homes to get booster shots

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While there was certainly demand for booster shots at vaccine sites, there are people who cannot leave their homes for several reasons. Nascentia Health can help.

“We have a team of approximately eight nurses that go from home to home to vaccinate seniors or elderly, disabled people in their homes who need a vaccine who can’t leave their home,” said Amy Davis, the Director of the Elder Care Social Day Program at Nascentia Health.

Registered Nurse Nicole Christmas is part of that team making house calls. “I love all my clients,” Christmas said. “They all are very appreciative. Being in the home is so different than working in the hospital where they don’t want to be. So being able to serve in my home community is also nice.”

You don’t have to be a patient at Nascentia to get a booster shot at home, and the service is also free.

“There is no cost,” Davis explained. “So, this is a partnership with Onondaga County, and therefore there is no cost for the vaccine, and there is no cost for the nurse who comes out to administer that vaccine.”

When you call, there will be instructions on what to do to get an appointment. It could take two to three weeks to get on the schedule. One reason is the storage requirements for the vaccine. They make sure they have enough appointments each day, so it doesn’t go to waste.

“We schedule six people for the vaccine for Pfizer, and we schedule 18 people for the Moderna vaccine boosters,” said Davis.

Taking extra care to ensure everyone is cared for.

If you can’t leave your home and need a booster shot, you can call Nascentia at (315) 477-9352, and there will be instructions on what to do.

