TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The driver who crashed an Amazon Prime truck into the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday evening has been ticked for failing to obey a traffic signal device.



The tractor trailer is the fourth over-height vehicle to strike the bridge this year, the 24th in three years, according to data from the State DOT.

In a 2011 report following the 2010 crash that killed four people when their Megabus hit the bridge, the DOT deemed it not feasible to raise the bridge’s height or lower the roadway.

A spokesperson writes: “The New York State Department of Transportation takes bridge strikes very seriously and we work with our partners in government to combat them through a combination of engineering, education and enforcement.These actions include enhanced signage, installation of state-of-the-art over-height vehicle detection technologies and heightened enforcement efforts.”

The DOT has what it calls “countermeasures” in place to warn trucks about the bridge ahead, including flashing signs, painted pavement and a detection system that alerts incoming trucks.

There are 27 of these countermeasures westbound and 19 eastbound, according to the DOT.

The system is set to get an upgrade as part of the state’s pending Onondaga Lake Parkway renovation.

2022 Strikes 2021 Strikes 2020 Strikes 4 11 9

NewsChannel 9 emailed Amazon, which now has a local warehouse in the Town of Clay, to ask about how it’s instructing its drivers to handle the Onondaga Lake Parkway.