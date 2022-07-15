SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular exit off Interstate 81 North near Destiny USA is closed, which might force you to take a detour to your destination.

Why is the Onondaga Lake Parkway exit (24 A) closed and for how long?

NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter, said the exit closed Monday to make repairs to the exit ramp leading to Onondaga Lake Parkway. About 16,000 people use the exit daily.

Jetter said the ramp does not have structural issues and the construction is routine maintenance on the exit ramp’s surface.

Jetter said it will be closed for a few weeks and much of the work is weather dependent.

Drivers will see a sign on 81N advising them to take Old Liverpool Road as a detour. Drivers can also access Onondaga Lake Parkway westbound by getting off at Park Street.