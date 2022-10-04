(WSYR-TV) — No watered-down questions on the Your Stories Q&A segment, especially when it comes to your drinking water. Today’s question is,

What type of work is being done on Onondaga Road in the Town of Onondaga?

Now that’s a million-dollar question. Central New York’s water authority is behind the 1.2 million dollar project and the old cast iron water mains are decades old.

Corrosion in the pipes was causing discolored water. Starting last spring, crews started cleaning and relining the mains. This work is being done on a nearly two-mile stretch on Onondaga and Split Rock Roads.

If you drive that area you will see temporary pipes above ground, so households still have water while the work is ongoing. The goal is to get this wrapped up by winter.