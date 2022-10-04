(WSYR-TV) — No watered-down questions on the Your Stories Q&A segment, especially when it comes to your drinking water. Today’s question is,
What type of work is being done on Onondaga Road in the Town of Onondaga?
Now that’s a million-dollar question. Central New York’s water authority is behind the 1.2 million dollar project and the old cast iron water mains are decades old.
Corrosion in the pipes was causing discolored water. Starting last spring, crews started cleaning and relining the mains. This work is being done on a nearly two-mile stretch on Onondaga and Split Rock Roads.
If you drive that area you will see temporary pipes above ground, so households still have water while the work is ongoing. The goal is to get this wrapped up by winter.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories: Onondaga Road water main update
- Your Stories: Helping Hurricane Ian victims
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Hurricane Ian cause gas prices to climb?
- Your Stories Q&A: Do refinanced loans qualify for the student loan forgiveness program?
- Your Stories Q&A: Is a grocery store still on the market for Fayetteville?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why do gas prices vary from county to county?
- Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on the former IHOP building in DeWitt
- Your Stories: Are you having trouble finding a pediatric vaccination appointment? Here’s where you can go
- Your Stories Q&A: Still waiting for STAR check? Check your mailbox
- Your Stories Q&A: Who paid for the Tesla chargers at Destiny USA?
- Your Stories Q&A: Are you still waiting for your homeowner tax rebate credit check?
- Your Stories: Where can I get a Moderna COVID booster shot?
- Your Stories: Can I get the COVID booster and Flu shot together?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the Thruway Chick-fil-A be open on Sunday?