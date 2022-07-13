(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! A viewer reached out to the Your Stories Team with a question regarding the troubled Great Northern Mall in the Town of Clay.

While the mall doesn’t see much foot traffic these days, many drivers still use the road that goes around the mall to access the popular BJ’s Wholesale Club off Route 31.

John McGraw originally emailed the YS team several weeks ago complaining about potholes in the road and said it needed to be repaired. He wondered who was responsible for the repairs and when those repairs would be completed.

When the YS Team visited the property in June, several potholes were visible. Drivers needed to go around the holes to avoid potential damage to their vehicles.

The Town of Clay’s Supervisor, Damian Ulatowski told us they received complaints about the potholes and said it was the mall’s responsibility to make the repairs. He referred additional questions to the town’s planning department.

When asked about past citations the town has issued to the mall’s owner, Mike Kohan, Clay’s Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, couldn’t provide an exact number. In an email, he said the owner had been taken to court to resolve issues and the process was ongoing.

Since we started looking into the pothole issue, several of them were patched.

When reached by phone, Kohan told the YS Team more potholes will be patched in the future but there were no plans for the road to be repaved. He also said before the potholes were patched, a few cars were damaged. He said he paid for the vehicles to be repaired.