WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a recent Your Stories Q&A, The Your Stories Team was asked, Why is gas so much higher in Oswego compared to the Syracuse area?

The experts we routinely speak with GasBuddy and AAA) said multiple factors go into pump prices. Real estate costs, property taxes, operational costs, delivery costs and competition all factor into pump prices.

“Prices are cheaper in a metro like Syracuse based on the abundance of gas stations and big box retailers that push gas prices down. And there’s a chance that Oswego gas stations bought fuel at a higher price a week ago and are still trying to sell off that batch before lowering their prices to follow the downward trend we’re seeing with the national average. Also, Syracuse is a larger metro area that sells more gasoline on a more consistent basis with lower fuel delivery costs compared to Oswego,” A AAA spokesperson wrote in an email on why the Syracuse area currently has cheaper gas prices than the Port City.

When it comes to competition, The U.S. Energy Information Administration posted on its website, “Gasoline station pump prices are often highest in locations with fewer gasoline stations.”

The answers to the Oswego questions led to this viewer question:

If delivery costs and location play a role in setting gas prices, how do you explain Watertown’s current pump prices?

The viewer is making the point that Watertown is in the northern part of the state, farther away from the Syracuse metro than Oswego, yet gas prices are significantly cheaper.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Jefferson County is $3.17. Neighboring Oswego County’s average is $3.42. Onondaga County has an average price of $3.26

Why the difference?

AAA sent us the following statement:

“As for the Watertown area and Jefferson County, it’s hard to say for sure why gas prices are lower than the surrounding counties. Watertown is a popular spot for travelers during the warmer months, but winter is a calmer, quieter season with fewer visitors therefore lowering the demand for gasoline, with gas prices following that trend. So that’s most likely the reason for the recent decline in prices there.“

Patrick De Haan, who is the Head Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy, said the cheaper gas in Watertown likely boils down to competition.

“Competition is very funny, it’s hard to predict. It’s likely stations (in the region) are paying a similar price (for wholesale gasoline), but there’s an aggressive competitor in that area and that competitor pulls everyone’s prices down because if stations don’t match that price, they’re going to lose volume and everyone is going to go to the cheaper station,” De Haan said.

De Haan added that delivery costs for gas stations don’t play a huge factor when setting pump prices. He said stations located farther from a wholesale gasoline supply might be impacted by a few cents, compared to stations closer to the source.

“Transportation (costs) doesn’t explain the meat and bones of why there’s a $.30 to $.40 difference,” De Haan said. “We’ve seen a big drop in wholesale gasoline prices in last week. Some stations pass along those savings much faster to customers than others…that’s probably what’s happening in Watertown.”