SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A place that was known for good eats and good times makes for a good Q & A.

David writes in asking what’s the plan for the old Hilltop Restaurant, and Cedar Hill bowling center in Skaneateles?

This old bowling alley will have many of you taking a trip down memory lane.

It sits right outside the village on Route 20 and dates back to the 1960s. It closed about two years ago. The restaurant portion has been demolished.

While it’s seen better days, the Woodbine Group has the vision to make it a community centerpiece once again.

The plan is to call it Skaneateles Social.

Four bowling lanes, a golf simulator, arcade, beer tasting room, a restaurant with plenty of outside dining, a coffee shop, and 20 to 24 hotel rooms.

The developer says they’re really trying to honor the past by keeping the portion of the building that was the bowling alley.

They love the beautiful wood beams.

They’ll add an addition to what’s already there.

The hope is to start construction in 60 days and be done in about a year.