DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team is getting answers as to what’s being built at the former Denny’s site located at 3414 Erie Blvd E, in the town of DeWitt.

According to the town’s planning and zoning department, the building located near Trader Joe’s is coming down and a Burger King is going up.

The plans have already been approved by the town and construction is underway. No firm date on when you’ll be able to grab a burger and fries. We’re told it will likely take nine months for construction to be completed.

In May of 2020, Denny’s announced it was closing seven CNY locations due to the pandemic. According to the company’s website, five reopened. The DeWitt and Auburn locations closed for good.

