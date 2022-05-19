BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team saw a recent post on Facebook asking if the owner of the popular Angry Garlic restaurant in Baldwinsville is opening a new barbecue joint in the village.

Owner Jeff Rogers is hard at work transforming the old Lock 24 restaurant into Angry Smokehouse. Rogers said it will be a smoke and barbecue restaurant located at 33 Water Street.



The old Lock 24 restaurant has been gutted and construction is set to wrap up in about three weeks. Angry Smokehouse hopes to be serving happy customers by the end of June.

