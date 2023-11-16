TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
A few of our viewers have contacted the Your Stories Team asking why the chapel at Assumption Cemetery in Lyncourt, has been torn down. The cemetery is located on the City of Syracuse/Town of Salina line.
According to the Onondaga Historical Society, Assumption Cemetery dates back to the late 1800s. The chapel that was demolished, was dedicated in November of 1925.
Kevin Keenan, Director of Communications for Our Lady of the Angels Province, sent the Your Stories Team the following statement:
It was a difficult decision to take down Assumption Cemetery Chapel. It was not structurally sound and would have required significant repairs. When the chapel was built it was used for body storage when burials could not be done in the winter. For more than 30 years it has been utilized for records storage. Several items from the chapel have been preserved including the coat of arms, a cross, and Stations of the Cross. We hope to build a much-needed mausoleum on the site which will serve the future interment needs of the community.
Keenan added they hope to use the items saved from the chapel elsewhere in the cemetery.
According to Keenan, the chapel was not listed on any historical register.
