MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

We have an update on a $5.2 million road construction project in Manlius. The finish line is near on this 8-month project that had you watching your wheels and your step at times.

Since last spring, crews have been working overnight milling and paving four inches of asphalt along a 1.2-mile stretch of State Route 92 (Fayette Street) and along State Route 173 (East Seneca Street).

New sidewalks, curb cuts, street parking, improved drainage and upgrades to traffic signals are also included in this project.

“The roadway improvement project in the village of Manlius remains on time and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. The work remaining consists of pavement markings, signs, and landscape work. As part of the project, a total of 60 trees and shrubs are being planted,” The NYSDOT said in an email to the Your Stories Team.

Crews were out last week planting trees on Routes 92 and 173.

The new trees replace the ones that were cut down last March, which upset people living in the village who were caught off guard and confused why the trees were being removed.