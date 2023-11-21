TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Viewer Mary Burgen writes: What is being built at old skating rink on Route 11 in Mattydale?

This is the site of the former Sports-O-Rama skating rink. The building was torn down years ago. The property is located near the Big Lots and former Pizza Hut.

Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro, told the YS Team this will be the future home of a $6 million community center.

Paro said the funds for the project were approved by the Town of Salina Board over the summer. He said it will be funded by cash and bonds.

Paro said the plan is to build a 14,000 Square Foot community center, complete with an area for senior citizens to gather, a study room for teens and a large space that can accommodate up to 300 people. Paro said groups and organization will be able to rent out the space.

Paro said the park outside will be used for town concerts and movie nights.

He also added that the town is hoping the building will have a space to pay homage to The Wonderful Wizard of Oz author, L. Frank Baum. Paro said Baum spent a part of his life living in Mattydale.

As for where the project stands, Paro said the design phase is expected to wrap up in December. The town is hoping for construction to start early next year with the center being completed by the end of 2024.

The town released renderings of the project on its website, but officials cautioned the rendering will likely change as changes are made to final design.

Paro said the town sold its former Civic Center because it was outdated and a more modern facility was needed.