SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received another question regarding tax season.

A viewer, named Ashley, sent the following question:

Is the Child Tax Credit only for working parents with W-2s?

According to local CPA John Marshall, with the Bonadio Group, a person does not need an earned income to claim the Child Tax Credit.

Marshall said the maximum credit per child is $2,000.

Marshall said it’s important to understand that the Child Tax Credit is nonrefundable. It can help reduce what you owe, but you don’t walk away with the excess.

For example, if someone has a federal tax liability of $1,000, the Child Tax Credit can bring that amount to zero, but the person would not pocket the remaining $1,000 of the credit.

It’s also important to know, that some of the tax credits, including the Child Tax Credit are back to pre-pandemic levels.

The IRS has the following breakdown on its website:

Some tax credits return to 2019 levels. This means that affected taxpayers will likely receive a significantly smaller refund compared with the previous tax year. Changes include amounts for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Those who got $3,600 per dependent in 2021 for the CTC will, if eligible, get $2,000 for the 2022 tax year.

For the EITC, eligible taxpayers with no children who received roughly $1,500 in 2021 will now get $500 in 2022.

The Child and Dependent Care Credit returns to a maximum of $2,100 in 2022 instead of $8,000 in 2021.

