TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A popular question the Your Stories Team deals with is for a popular cut-through in the Town of Clay.

Viewer, Sandra Barnard, was the latest person to reach out to the YS Team on the Gaskin Road closure.

What is the status of the Gaskin Road closure? This has been closed for over a year now. I have tried reaching out to the Town but they only say that it is a third-party contractor and they don’t have any updates. Thanks for your help!

It’s a project that keeps getting pushed back.

A portion of Gaskin Road between Routes 31 and 57 has been closed since November 2021.

Some of the road sits really close to the Seneca River. The bank is eroding, causing the pavement to buckle.

When we first reported on this closure in May, Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski, said he was hoping to have the road work completed by Fall.

Ulatowski said the town ran into challenges that caused delays, including getting permission to dig on New York State Canal Corporation property, removing trees that required compromise with homeowners, and getting National Grid to relocate utility poles from the river side of the road to the other side.

A National Grid spokesperson said crews started moving poles last week and hope to have the project completed by the holidays.

Ulatowski said construction to repair the road will now have to wait until the spring.