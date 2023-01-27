FULTON, NY (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Once again prices are jumping at the pump. According to AAA, the national average is up roughly $.40 in a month. With New York seeing a jump of about $.16 in that same time.

A viewer named Jim, wanted to know why gas prices seem to be higher in Fulton than surrounding areas.

We spotted a price of regular selling for $3.65 in Fulton. That is higher than the state average ($3.57) and neighboring Onondaga County’s average ($3.47). But, it’s not of line with the rest of Oswego County ($3.61).

Jim, when it comes to wrapping your mind around how gas prices are set, it can leave your head spinning.

The experts we routinely speak with said there are multiple factors that go into pump prices. Real estate costs, rent, property taxes, and competition all factor into pump prices.

Another factor is delivery costs, the farther a fuel truck has to travel, the more it’s likely to cost you.

In a past YS Q&A on Skaneateles gas prices, AAA told us prices tend to be more expensive in rural towns and cities.

“Prices are going to be cheaper in a metro like Syracuse based on the abundance of gas stations and big box retailers that push gas prices down. Often smaller towns in rural areas see higher prices, unfortunately,” AAA.

AAA also said that stations have the right to set their own prices based on supply and demand.