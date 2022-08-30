(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Today’s question takes us to Oswego.

Someone sent an email to the Your Stories team asking: “I heard rumors about a Texas Roadhouse coming to Oswego. Is it true?”

It’s more than a delicious rumor — it’s the truth! The Oswego Planning Commission approved a plan to bring one to Oswego Plaza off Route 104, where JCPenney is. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow also says it could go across the street. The location hasn’t been finalized yet.

Mayor Barlow tells the Your Stories team that the city has been in talks with Texas Roadhouse since the fall of 2021. Construction could start in the spring of 2022 and, if everything goes smoothly, the restaurant could open as early as late 2023.

Texas Roadhouse has almost 600 locations across the United States.