SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

We spring ahead this weekend, which has some viewers asking us if this could be the final time we change the clock?

The viewers who emailed the Your Stories Team were curious if there’s still a national push to make daylight saving time permanent?

Yes, there is an effort to lock the clock for good

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023.

It’s similar to the bill that passed in the Senate last year, but failed to make it’s way out of the House of Representatives.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done,” Rubio said in a release.

According to The Hill, the reintroduced bill has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

If Congress were to pass the bill, it would stop us from changing the clock back an hour in the fall.

This would mean the sun wouldn’t rise until 8:30 a.m. in December here in Central New York.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also wants to kill the clock change.

But it would like to see the country stay on standard time, and not spring forward each spring.