GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

On this Flag Day, the Your Stories Team is being asked about the CNY Watchfire.

After a 3 year pandemic pause, the Memorial Day Weekend CNY Watchfire returned to the NY State Fairgrounds.

Rick Keyes, one of the organizers of the Watchfire, said up to 12,000 American flags were destroyed at this year’s event.

According to US Flag Code, burning is an honorable way to dispose of the flag:

(k) The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

A viewer called the Your Stories Team to ask what happens to the Watchfire’s ashes. He said he heard they are buried and wanted to know if that was true.

It is true, according to Keyes.

Keyes said flag etiquette calls for the ashes of a burned flag to be buried.

Keyes said the ashes are buried on the fairgrounds, but unlike the Watchfire that draws thousands of people, the burying of the ashes is not done in ceremony or with a large crowd watching.

Keyes sent the YS Team the following when it comes to flag disposal:

1. The flag should be folded in its customary manner.

2. It is important that the fire be fairly large and of sufficient intensity to ensure the complete burning of the flag.

3. Place the flag on the fire.

4. The individual(s) can come to attention, salute the flag, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and have a brief period of silent reflection.

5. After the flag is completely consumed, the fire should then be safely extinguished and the ashes buried.

6. Please make sure you are conforming to local/state fire codes or ordinances.