SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Lights on the Lake is back for its 34th season.
You can drive through the exhibit, sponsored by Wegmans, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly, now through Jan. 12, 2024.
Tickets are $10 per car on Monday through Thursday and $20 per car Friday through Sunday.
Each ticket is sold for a specific date, and must be purchased in advanced.
Click here to buy Lights on the Lake tickets
Once you buy your tickets, you’ll need to show the QR code on your phone to the ticket attendant, or print the ticket for the attendant to scan.
Can you still buy tickets if you don’t have a smartphone or access to a printer?
If you know someone in this situation, a spokesperson for Galaxy Media said that person can call and buy a ticket over the phone and arrange a time to pickup the ticket in person.
Galaxy Media said it’s willing to work with everyone.
The number to call: (315) 472-9111.
