SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest Your Stories Q&A takes us back to the pump and it deals with something that you might have seen on social media.

Is it true that the US will run out of diesel in 25 days?

For that answer, NewsChannel 9 went to Patrick De Haan, who is the Head Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy.

De Haan said currently the US has 25 days of diesel supply on hand. He said it’s a measurement in the industry to gauge supply and demand.

“That doesn’t mean we are going to run out in 25 days, it’s just a number the industry uses to look at if everything stopped moving, how many days of supply we have left,” De Haan said.

De Haan said that number reflects if all refineries shut down and stopped producing. He said refineries are constantly producing more diesel, however, supply is tight, which is driving up prices. De Haan said the country usually has more than 30 days of diesel supply on hand, so falling to 25, shows refineries aren’t keeping up with current demand.

“There could be some breaks with cheaper natural gas prices and a New Jersey refinery returning to service that has been offline since 2020. That may be just enough supply to exceed demand, we will have to see,” De Haan said.

De Haan said if refineries continue to be outpaced by demand, the 25 days of supply won’t change rapidly.

“It would probably take another couple of weeks, for that to diminish another day or two, very slow-moving number,” De Haan said.