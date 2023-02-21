BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re not blowing smoke with this update!

We’ve heard from a few of our viewers over the past several months, wanting to know when Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville would finally open. After months of delays, the barbeque restaurant opened its doors Tuesday, February, 21.

Owner Jeff Rogers, who also runs the very popular restaurant Angry Garlic in town, said it’s taken about a year to open his latest venture.

When we first reported on Angry Smokehouse last spring, Rogers had hoped to open by June. He then told us he was aiming for fall, but that didn’t happen. Rogers said there were delays in construction, getting a liquor license and other issues during the rehab process.

Angry Smokehouse is in the old Lock 24 restaurant on Water Street.

Rogers spent weeks on the road last summer touring BBQ restaurants in Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina. He said customers should expect a menu that is true Midwest and southern BBQ inspired.

Rogers expects large crowds for the first few weeks. He took to social media to ask for patience as he and his team launch.