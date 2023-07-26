CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has an update on a road construction project we’ve followed for more than a year.

After 20 months of cones, partial lane closures and restrictions, Gaskin Road will reopen Thursday afternoon, according to Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski.

In November of 2021, a section of Gaskin Road sitting close to the bank of the Seneca River started to buckle.

For months, warning signs, cones and lane restrictions were in place, but no work was being done on the damaged roadway. The YS Team kept receiving questions from viewers, looking for updates on the popular cut-through that connects Highway 31 and Route 57.

Ulatowski said delays to the project were caused by several factors, some of which were out of their control – including Right-of-way issues with the New York State Canal Corporation, waiting on National Grid to move utility poles from the river side of the road to the other and COVID-19 supply chain issues.

Ulatowski said the total cost of the project was $1.3 million. He said the price tag included the riverbank being secured, a stretch of Gaskin Road being reconstructed, and new guardrails.