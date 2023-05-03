CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories has an update on a popular cut-through in Clay.

After 18 months of warning signs, partial lane closures and restricted access to Gaskin Road, construction is set to begin this week, according to Town of Clay Supervisor Damian Ulatowski.

In November of 2021, a section of Gaskin Road sitting close to the bank of the Seneca River started to buckle.

Ulatowski said the bank was eroding which caused the pavement issues. Lane closures and restricted access to the area was put in place while the town waited for construction to begin.

Ulatowski said delays to the project were caused by a number of factors, including Right-of-way issues with the New York State Canal Corporation, waiting on National Grid to move utility poles from the river side of the road to the other, and COVID-19 supply chain issues.

Ulatowski said those issues are now behind them and construction will begin this week.

He said the $1.3 million project will reconstruct the section of road that buckled. He said crews will also work to secure the river bank and add new guardrails.

Ulatowski said the goal is to have construction completed by Labor Day.

During construction, he’s asking drivers to obey the restricted access signs and limit traffic to residents only.