(WSYR-TV)– You ask, we answer!

Viewer Dan Reissig emailed the Your Stories Team asking about the construction at the corner of Morgan and Wetzel Roads.

The popular intersection is not far from Liverpool High School. If you drive in that area, you can see several trees have been cut down and there is a large brush pile on the property.

Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, said an Ohio based company, J.W. Didado Electric is building on 12 acres near the intersection.

The plan calls for a 21,000 square foot commercial building and a parking lot that can hold up to 220 trucks and trailers.

According to Didado’s website, The Akron based company serves customers in 23 states, including New York and employs more than 700 people.

Territo said Didado’s plans still needs Town of Clay Planning Board approval and approval from the Army Corps of Engineers because part of the 12 acres includes wetlands.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Didado several times to ask about its plans and if includes adding local jobs. As soon as we get an answer, this story will be updated.