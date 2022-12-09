SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Your Stories question takes us to Westvale, in the Town of Geddes.

Judi writes — Are there any plans for the vacant gas station at the corner of West Genesee and Terry Road?

This property was highlighted in a past Your Stories.

The station has been vacant for more than a decade. It’s not far from the Fairmount Wegmans if you drive around that area.

The Town of Geddes says that there was a plan by the previous owner to reopen a gas station/convenience store back in 2017.

Obviously, that never happened.

There is good news for Judi and others wondering the same thing. There could be some movement soon.

According to county records, the property was sold in July 2022 for $350,000.

The owner is now listed as Benzeen Gas, LLC.

Unfortunately, nothing formal has been brought to the planning board. So for right now, it’s not clear what’s in store for this old vacant building.

Perhaps we’ll find out more and let you know then.