NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
A viewer named Patty reached out to the Your Stories Team wanting an update on Corso’s Cookies factory outlet store.
After years of delays, she wanted to know if the store would ever open.
The company started in 2002 and is known as one of the nation’s top-decorated cookie companies.
Four years ago, it first announced plans to open a factory outlet store in 2020, at its new location at 628 S. Main Street.
Earlier this year, Corso Cookie’s CEO, Peter Hess told the YS Team that the factory store had been delayed due to the pandemic and ongoing labor shortages. Hess was hoping for a late spring/early summer opening.
Hess now tells the YS Team that they’ll open the factory outlet store in February.
Get A Sneak Peek of the Store this Month
While the store is slated to open fully in February, customers are invited to a soft opening on Dec. 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hess said Corso’s will offer deep discounts on its 36-count Holiday Gift Boxes that recently sold on QVC. Hess said they only have a limited number of gift boxes available.
