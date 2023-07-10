CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received a question from a viewer wanting to know when Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila will open in the former Camillus Applebee’s location.

The restaurant’s owner told NewsChannel 9 that the goal is to open in mid-August, but construction on a new Starbucks could push back the opening.

Since our last update in January on Adelita’s coming to Camillus Commons off West Genesee Street, Benderson Development was given approval from the Town of Camillus to add an addition to the building for a Starbucks.

According to the Town of Camillus planning department, Starbucks was approved by the planning board in the spring.

Deputy Code Officer David Webber did not know when construction would be completed. He said the concrete foundation was recently poured and crews were currently working on constructing the walls.

A sign at the construction site reads, “Please pardon our dust, new site developments coming soon.”

Webber added that Starbucks will have a drive-thru for customers.

As for Adelita’s, the owner said customers can expect authentic Mexican cuisine and more than 100 tequila offerings.

This will be the restaurant’s third location and first in Central New York. The other two restaurants are located in the Rochester area. The original location in Pittsford was also a former Applebee’s.