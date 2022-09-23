DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An update on a prime piece of property in DeWitt that was known for serving up pancakes.

A few viewers have contacted the Your Stories Team wanting to know what is next for the old IHOP building near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street.

It has been sitting vacant for years. Most recently it was Mac’s Local Yolk.

The YS Team has been following the thread since our first story and learned the new owners of the building want to turn the old restaurant into a tailor shop.

Kim Pham and her husband bought the building in April. Pham is the owner of Kim’s Tailor Shop. Currently, the shop is located in a plaza across the street from the former IHOP.

Kim said she needs more room to operate her business. She said the current location only has about 575 square feet.

Before Kim can move forward with her plan to transform the old restaurant into a tailor shop, she must get approval from the Town of DeWitt Planning Board. Her first meeting in August was tabled for a later date. Kim said she hopes to go before the planning board again early next year.

Once Kim gets the proper approval, she said her goal is to open next spring or summer.