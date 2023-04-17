CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

What’s the latest with the proposed Chick-fil-A at Sweetheart Corner?

The iconic intersection at Taft Road and Route 11 is right on the border of Clay and North Syracuse.

It’s been just over a year, since news broke that Chick-Fil-A was eyeing a second location in Clay.

Clay’s Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, said the project is still going through the planning process.

The Chick-fil-A being proposed will be a drive-thru and carry-out-only restaurant located where the current Basil Leaf Ristorante currently stands.

Territo said the plan calls for the Basil Leaf to be demolished. The Your Stories Team contacted Basil Leaf to learn more about its future, but our call was not returned.

Territo said that one of the sticking points for the Chick-fil-A project has been the impact on traffic. He said the developer had to work with both the State and Onondaga County Department of Transportations.

Justin Sayles with Onondaga County said the traffic plan was approved by the county last month with some minor modifications.

Territo said the latest site plan includes a right-turn-only exit onto East Taft Road. Meanwhile, South Bay Road will have both an entrance and an exit. According to the site plan, you will not be able to enter or exit the restaurant from Route 11.

Territo said the Chick-fil-A proposal is scheduled to go before the planning board later this month. He said it could be three to four months before final approval on the project is granted.

This would be the second location in the Town of Clay. There’s currently a location on NY-31 near NY-481