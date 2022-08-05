(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! This time we’re checking in on exit ramps and construction near Destiny USA.

Our first question takes us to a construction project that has closed off a popular exit on I-81, near Destiny USA. Back on July 15, The Your Stories Team was asked:

Why is the Onondaga Lake Parkway exit (24A) closed, and for how long?

NYS DOT told us the exit off 81N was closed to make repairs to the ramp’s surface. We were told it would be closed for a “couple of weeks.”

The 16,000 drivers who use this exit daily will have to keep taking a detour. Curtis Jetter from the NYS DOT told us via email that the exit will be closed for a “few more weeks.”

The Your Stories Team was also asked about another exit near Destiny and if there are plans to make repairs to that ramp.

Will there be more repair work on the potholes on Hiawatha Boulevard, Destiny USA exit (23)?

About 11,000 drivers take the Hiawatha Boulevard, Destiny USA Drive exit off of 81S. If you have driven on the ramp lately, you have likely noticed all the pothole patches and a few potholes that have not been patched.

Drivers who take this exit will not see any significant construction on this ramp until 2024.

“DOT currently has a project planned to rehabilitate the Hiawatha Boulevard exit off I-81 for the 2024 construction season. DOT continues to maintain the safety of the Hiawatha Boulevard exit for the travelling public at all times,” Jetter said via email.

Jetter urged drivers to call 1-800-POTHOLE to report issues.