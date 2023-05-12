SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Sandra wrote the Your Stories Team hoping for an update on the big build on Buckley Road in Salina.

The 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse is being built near the corner of Buckley Road and 7th North Street. The building is up and so too are the signs. One reads, “Coming soon.” But how soon?

Larry Cohen, with Restaurant Depot, said they’ve had a few delays in obtaining electrical equipment based on supply chain issues. He said they are close to resolving those issues and they’re hoping to open in August.

This will be the first Restaurant Depot in the Syracuse area. The national chain has stores in Albany, Rochester, and Buffalo. Restaurant Depot has more than 130 locations nationwide.

The company describes itself as a Wholesale Cash & Carry Foodservice Supplier. It’s tagline is, “Where restaurants shop.”