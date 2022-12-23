SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Gas prices are falling but maybe not fast enough in your neck of the woods.

A viewer named Jim, wanted to know why it seems prices in Auburn and Skaneateles are higher than surrounding areas.

On Thursday, December 22, We found stations selling a gallon of regular just shy of $3.60 in that area. That does seem to be on the higher end.

According to AAA, the state average for a gallon of regular sits at $3.46.

Skaneateles prices seem particularly high when you compare it to some spots in and around North Syracuse. We found one off Taft Road selling regular for $2.59.

Why the difference?

In past Q&A’s on varying gas prices, We were told setting prices is a complicated formula with many factors, including location, competition, business strategy and when a station actually buys wholesale gasoline.

When asked specifically about Skaneateles and Auburn, AAA sent the following statement:

“Auburn and Skaneateles are neighboring towns on the borders of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Auburn is in Cayuga County, which falls in the middle for gas prices in N.Y. while Onondaga, home to Skaneateles, is on the lower end thanks to the metro area of Syracuse. Retail gas stations have the right to set their own prices based on supply and demand. With Auburn and Skaneateles both being outside of a major metro area, prices are likely higher for several reasons including delivery costs. Prices are going to be cheaper in a metro like Syracuse based on the abundance of gas stations and big box retailers that push gas prices down. Often smaller towns in rural areas see higher prices, unfortunately. Gas prices might also be higher in tourism-centric areas like the Finger Lakes.”