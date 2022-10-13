NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– No pill for this pain! Another Walgreens in our area is slated to close next month.

The Your Stories Team learned that the Walgreens at 114 N Main Street in North Syracuse will close on November 10.

Earlier in the week, The YS Team reported that Walgreens in Canastota is closing on November 9.

Fraser Engerman, Senior Director of External Relations for Walgreens, says the Canastota and North Syracuse locations are the only stores slated to close in Central New York.

Those in North Syracuse can still use the Walgreens at Buckley and Taft. That location will remain open.

Engerman sent the following statement to NewsChannel 9 regarding the closures:

As we move forward on our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. We have made the difficult decision to close these locations. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including the dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers. Prescription files will automatically transfer to other nearby stores. Customers do not need to take any action; the transfer is automatic and our teams at those stores look forward to serving them. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.