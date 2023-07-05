TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
Superstar Shania Twain will perform this Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
Outside lawn chairs are not permitted for this concert.
Citing safety, comfort and experience for all fans, the Amp, recently announced that outside lawn chairs will not be permitted for concerts where more than 14,000 fans are expected.
A viewer named Mary contacted the Your Stories Team and said she heard blankets are also prohibited. She wanted to know if that was indeed the case.
Blankets are allowed, according to the Jackie Atkins, Director of Marketing for the Oncenter & St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater.
Atkins said you can find the policy on blankets under the A-Z guide on the Amp’s website.
Under “Items ALLOWED to be brought into venue,” it says blankets and tarps are permitted but can’t be larger than 10′ x 10′
For concerts that ban outside lawn chairs, the Amp is discounting rental chairs 50% to $5.
The rental chairs are first come, first served, online and at the venue.
Atkins said the Amp was able to bring in more rental chairs from another venue to meet demand.
The YS Team has heard from viewers, questioning why the Amp is banning outside chairs but offering rentals. The viewers questioned the motive behind the move, thinking it was a money grab.
A spokesperson for the Onondaga County Executive’s Office said the chair rental money is not a revenue stream for the county.
Atkins said the outside chair ban for larger concerts, results in fewer chairs on the lawn. She said this helps first responders/security respond quicker to potential emergencies.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories Q&A: Are blankets allowed for Amp concerts that ban outside lawn chairs?
- Your Stories Q&A: Driver shortage will limit NYS Fair Park-N-Ride for third straight year
- Your Stories Q&A: Green Lakes State Park set to open new $900,000 playground
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction begins on solar farm near F-M High School
- Your Stories Q&A: Will particles from smoke impact our drinking water?
- Your Stories Q&A: After months of delays, Oswego completes new waterfront park
- Your Stories Q&A: When will construction on sidewalks in Manlius be completed?
- Your Stories Q&A: Canastota won’t be without a pharmacy for long
- Your Stories Q&A: What’s going on with North Syracuse’s possible name change?
- Your Stories Q&A: New indoor water park about to open in Oswego
- Your Stories Q&A: A question about the CNY Watchfire
- Your Stories Q&A: Will potholes get fixed in Great Northern deal?
- Your Stories Q&A: Syracuse Police to increase presence for CNY Pride Festival & Parade
- Your Stories: What killed thousands of fish in Oneida Lake?
- UPDATE: Chris Stapleton postpones Syracuse concert