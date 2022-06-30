(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Mary Gregg reached out to the Your Stories Team asking about expiration dates on at home COVID-19 tests.

Mary asked: Now that getting at home COVID tests are easy to do, I am noticing all my tests expire by August. Are they no good to use after that?

The FDA recommends a person not use an expired test. On its website it states the following:

“COVID-19 tests and the parts they are made of may degrade, or break down, over time. Because of this, expired test kits could give inaccurate or invalid test results.”

But here is where it gets interesting – the expiration date on the box might not be the actual expiration date. According to the FDA, real-time testing on the shelf-life of at home tests are still being performed by manufactures. If a company deems the kits have a longer shelf-life than what is posted on the box, it can ask the FDA for an extension.

Once the test manufacturer has more stability testing results, such as 12 or 18 months, the test manufacturer can contact the FDA to request that the FDA authorize a longer shelf-life. When a longer shelf-life is authorized, the expiration dates will be extended and the test manufacturer may send a notice to customers to provide the new authorized expiration dates, so the customers know how long they can use the tests they already have. If you did not purchase your at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test directly from the test manufacturer, you may not receive such a notice. FDA

Click here to see if the expiration date on your COVID-19 test kit has been extended.