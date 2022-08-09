(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Without a doubt, the number one question the Your Stories Team receives from our viewers is about the New York State Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC).

HTRC is a one-time rebate from NYS. It is separate from STAR and from the Onondaga County stimulus program for seniors.

Who’s Eligible:

Qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption

Income less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year

A school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit

According to New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance, more than two million checks were mailed to homeowners this summer. The office says about another 500,000 homeowners are expected to receive a check, but the department is waiting on school tax data before those rebates are mailed.

If you are eligible to get a check and haven’t received one, you can generally expect to receive it between the time that school tax bills are issued and when the school tax payments are due in their community.

For instance, in Onondaga County, the school tax bills will be issued in mid-August and are due in September.

Where can I check to see if I am going to get a check:

If you’re still waiting, the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance has a website homeowners can use to see how much of a credit they’ll receive. However, a spokesperson with that department said it will not tell you when you will get the credit in the mail, just the amount you will receive or have received.

You can also call the Department of Taxation and Finance at 518-457-2036.

Another helpful page is the frequently asked questions section on the department’s website.

