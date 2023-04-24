DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After news of the company filing for bankruptcy protection, Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, including the one in DeWitt.

NewsChannel 9 contacted Bed Bath & Beyond in DeWitt Monday who told us that the store shut its doors to the public Sunday, soon after the announcement came out about the company filing for bankruptcy.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in DeWitt packed up the store on Monday, April 24, and told NewsChannel 9 they were cleaning things out.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the original big box retailers, known for being the place to go for all things sheets, towels, and kitchen gadgets.

The company announced it filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, April 23, in the U.S. District Court in New Jersey, after years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

According to the Associated Press, Bed Bath & Beyond listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion because the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.