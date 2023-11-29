SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

Let’s answer a question the Your Stories Team has received several times from our viewers:

Can a business in NY add a surcharge at checkout to those paying with a credit card?

Maybe this scenario has happened to you, you’re checking out at the register and you’re either told or there’s a sign on the counter or door that says a 3% or $3 fee will be added to credit card purchases.

According to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection, credit card surcharges are not allowed in the state.

This article by the Department of State is a great resource. It explains the law and provides several scenarios that you might find helpful.

“Businesses are not allowed to advertise a price and add a surcharge at the point of sale when a consumer elects to pay with a credit card,” part of the article reads.

According to the Department of State, a business can offer customers a discount for paying cash.

While surcharges are prohibited, a business can charge a higher amount for credit card purchases but must list the higher price.

The Department of State gives the following example of a business practice that’s compliant with New York law:

Jane goes into Shoe Store S, “The first price listed is if you use a credit card or debit card for your purchase. The second price is for cash.”

According to the Department of State’s website, a “flat fee notice” or “percentage fee notice” for credit card purchases is in violation of the law.

According to the Department of State, its office has received 311 complaints this year about businesses violating the surcharge rule. That’s up from 2022 (196) and 2021 (139).

The Department of State lists the following options for people who wish to file a complaint against a business:

File a complaint with DCP to seek the return of any fees paid to a New York State merchant. File a complaint with the Attorney General to enforce the law against a specific merchant you believe to have violated the law.

An important note: Some of the protections under New York law that apply to credit card purchases don’t apply to debit cards.

“A surcharge or higher fee for the use of a debit card is permitted but must be accompanied by clear disclosure at the advertised street signage or prominent placement in the retail location,” According to the Department of State article.

While some of the same protections don’t apply, the Department of State confirmed to the Your Stories Team that if a person uses their debit card as a credit card (bypasses PIN at checkout) then that transaction is viewed as a credit card purchase.