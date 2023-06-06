UPDATE: Additional lawn chairs to rent for the Chris Stapleton concert this Thursday, June 8 have been added.

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team keeps getting emails from viewers upset with the lawn chair policy at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

Citing safety, comfort, and experience for all fans, the Amp recently announced that outside lawn chairs will not be permitted for concerts where more than 14,000 fans are expected.

Currently, four shows this season are prohibiting outside lawn chairs:

Chris Stapleton – June 8, 2023

Shania Twain – July 8, 2023

Phish – July 23, 2023

Zac Brown Band – August 11, 2023

Given the lawn chair policy, a viewer named Carl emailed the YS Team wondering if he could get a refund for the tickets he purchased for an upcoming concert.

Jackie Atkins, Director of Marketing for the Oncenter & St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, said refunds will not be given.

Atkins said the reason for no refunds is that when the Amp announced the 2023 concert lineup, each show had the lawn chair policy listed under the “important details” section.

The policy on the site reads:

For the safety, comfort, and experience of all fans, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater reserves the right to not permit outside lawn chairs from being brought into the venue.

UPDATE ON RENTAL CHAIRS:

The Amp is offering a limited number of rental chairs for each concert. Atkins said for Thursday’s Chris Stapleton show, the Amp is working to get more rental chairs from another venue.

On Monday, Atkins said presale rental chairs for Stapleton were sold out, but more chairs could be made available before Thursday. She suggested fans keep checking the venue’s website.

Atkins said a limited number of rental chairs will also be made available at the Amp on the day of the concert. The chairs are rented on a first come first serve basis.

Atkins said fans who need a chair but can’t find one to rent, can email info@asmsyracuse.com. She said if the ticket holder has a special circumstance that requires a chair, they will try and work with that person.