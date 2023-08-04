TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Mary Rochette, contacted the Your Stories Team wanting to know if a person could get free admission to the NYS Fair with a St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ticket.

The YS Team has been asked this question a few times, because in years past, concertgoers were able to use an Amp ticket stub as fair admission.

Unfortunately, those attending one of the four concerts at the Amp during the run of the fair, will not be able to use their ticket to gain access onto the fairgrounds.

Alice Maggiore, Associate Director of Public Relations for the Great New York State Fair, said the practice was allowed for the first few years the Amp was open. She said it was to help cross-promote the two venues.

She said the practice was slowly phased out to eliminate confusion for fair workers.

Looking at NewsChannel 9’s archives, it appears the last time people could use an Amp ticket to get into the fair was in 2019.

As a reminder, a ticket to the fair is $6. Those 65 and older and children 12 and younger have free admission to the fair.