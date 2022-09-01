(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!
Let’s unpack this question asked to the Your Stories team:
Can I bring my own food and drink to the NYS Fair?
The answer is yes, you can! You can bring outside food and drink into the Fair, but not alcohol.
If you’re visiting the Fair on a budget, bringing your own food and drink will definitely help you save some money.
You can bring coolers and bags inside, but be prepared for a safety check by security at the gates.
Once you make your way through the gates, you will find tables scattered throughout the fairgrounds. Chevy Park might be a nice spot for a picnic because there are several tables at this location.
The Fair does not offer storage lockers or a claim check area, so whatever you bring in with you, you will have to wheel or carry.
