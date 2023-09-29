CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hold on to your waffle fries! The Cicero Chick-fil-A on Route 11 is closing for a month-long remodel.

The popular chicken chain posting on Facebook and sending loyal viewers an email announcing the closure, which begins Saturday, Sep. 30 at 8 p.m. and won’t reopen until November.

Here’s part of the message posted on Facebook:

Our Cicero location will be receiving an interior remodel and a drive-thru expansion. Our team has loved serving our community all these years, and now we can keep serving you with a few improvements for your comfort, convenience, and safety — both inside and out.

Town of Cicero Planning Director, Steve Procopio, told the YS Team that work involves interior alterations to the drive-thru service area and the addition of a canopy to the drive-thru service lane.

The Cicero Chick-fil-A encourages customers to visit the Clay location while the renovations are underway.