CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Parents will be excited about our latest Q&A!

The Town of Cicero is about to make a splash with its first splash pad.

Thanks to a $250,000 grant, construction is about to get underway on the splash pad slated for Joseph F. William Park on Lakeshore Rd, off Oneida Lake.

Teresa Roth, Cicero’s Director of Parks and Recreation, said the hope was to start construction last fall and finish the project this spring, but the timeline was pushed back as contractors waited on National Grid to move a gas line.

Roth said the gas line was moved this week. The new goal is to break ground in May or June and to have the splash pad open later in the summer.

Roth said William Park is also getting a new playground that will be more accessible for those with disabilities. She said construction on the playground will likely coincide with the splash pad, but the emphasis will be to get the splash pad open first.