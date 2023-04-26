SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has received several emails and calls about the rough conditions of various railroad crossings in Central New York.

The latest complaint came from Beverly Morin:

When will the railroad tracks by Crouse-Hinds at the intersection of Hiawatha Blvd and 7th North Street be removed? They are very rough.

This spur, owned by CSX, sits right on the City of Syracuse/Town of Salina border.

A spokesperson for CSX said the rail company is working to “eliminate the crossing.”

The YS Team asked if “eliminate” means the tracks will be removed or the company will just stop using that spur?

As soon as we get clarification and a timeline, we’ll make sure to update this story.

Update on the 290 Railroad crossing in the Town of DeWitt

While we’re on the topic of CSX, we are still trying to learn more about possible repairs to a piece of track that garnered several complaints from our viewers.

In March, we reported about the condition of the crossing on NY 290 near Interstate 481. The spur in question is not far from Liverpool Pool & Spa.

We were told then by CSX that its local maintenance team would take a look and see if any temporary improvements could be made.

CSX said crews did make “cold patch” repairs in the area. However, if you look at the before and after photos, you will notice the crossing still has many of the same holes and cracks it had before the repairs were made.

Before (left) after (right).

CSX sent us the following statement:

CSX works hard to address crossing concerns in a timely manner. Our maintenance crews completed temporary repairs on the Hwy 290 grade crossing a few weeks ago and we will continue to monitor the crossing until a more substantial fix can be completed. Many factors affect the pace and scheduling of crossing repairs, such as weather, equipment and resource availability. CSX invests heavily in infrastructure maintenance to ensure the safe, reliable movement of trains, and the safety of our employees and the communities where we operate. CSX encourages members of the community to contact us with non-emergency crossing issues at www.csx.com/tellcsx so that we can address their concerns in a timely manner.

The Your Stories Team will keep track of the tracks you’re concerned about. We’ll post updates when we get them.