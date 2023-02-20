DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask we answer!

The condition of a railroad bridge near the Jamesville Quarry prompted a few viewers to contact the Your Stories Team, to express concern.

The viewers were concerned about the railroad bridge that goes over Jamesville Road.

Viewers said they noticed pieces of concrete from one of the bridge’s piers crumbling and a temporary repair had been made. They wondered when a more permanent repair would take place.

The YS Team started making inquiries to different state and local agencies trying to learn who was responsible for the repairs and safety of the bridge. We ultimately learned the bridge was part of the Jamesville Quarry owned by Heidelberg Materials.

Jeff Sieg, Director of Corporate Communications for Heidelberg Materials, sent the YS Team the following email on February 14:

Temporary repairs have been made to the structure by a qualified contractor to allow the safe flow of traffic while a permanent replacement of the concrete pier is underway. We are working to ensure the longer-term repairs are completed in a timely manner.

A local bus driver emailed the YS Team a few days later, delighted that construction crews were back at the bridge, making what appeared to be more permanent repairs.

By late last week, the temporary structure that had been fastened to the concrete pier in question, was gone and heavy equipment could be seen removing large sections of concrete.

A timetable was not given on when the work would be completed.

When it comes to who’s performing the work and who inspects the bridge to ensure safety to the traveling public below, Sieg sent a follow-up statement with more details:

Heidelberg Materials manages the bridge in accordance with established regulations to ensure safe and reliable operations. Regulations require inspections be performed at least once in each calendar year with not more than 540 days between consecutive inspections. Interim inspections are also performed on an as-needed basis. [additional info – Railroad Bridge Safety is governed by regulations issued by the United States Department of Transportation, Federal Railroad Administration, under Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 237, Bridge Safety Standards.]

The repair work design was performed by a licensed NYS Professional Engineer with railroad bridge experience. Oversight and inspection of the repair work will also be performed by a licensed NYS Professional Engineer. Construction of the repair work is being performed by a qualified bridge contractor. Onondaga County and The NYS&W Railway are both aware of the repairs being made to the bridge. Upon completion of the work, the bridge will be inspected by a licensed NYS Professional Engineer with railroad bridge experience prior to resuming rail traffic.