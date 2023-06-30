MANLIUS, NY (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer!

A viewer named Timothy Williams contacted the Your Stories Team curious about construction off of NY 173 in the Town of Manlius, near Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

The construction site sits just west of the athletic fields.

The Town of Manlius told the YS Team that a solar farm is being built.

Planning documents show the solar farm will be on 110 acres of land located off NY 173 (East Seneca Turnpike) and Duguid Road.

CVE North America and GreenSpark Solar are behind the project.

The Town of Manlius Planning and Development office said the solar farm will have about 28,000 solar panels.

The town said the project was approved by the Planning Board in January and construction permits were issued in March. It’s not clear when the project will be completed.

According to the town, this will be the third Solar Farm in the Town of Manlius with another three sites granted permits for future development.