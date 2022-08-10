(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!
Construction on a vacant lot in a popular spot in the Town of Clay had at least three viewers reaching out to the Your Stories Team.
Several viewers asked:
What is being constructed at the corner of Wetzel Road and Henry Clay Boulevard?
If you are a pack rat, looking to unpack, this might be for you. The Town of Clay said Pack-Rat Storage is building on a six-acre plot of land.
According to the site plan sent to us by the Town of Clay, the storage facility will have multiple buildings on the property. It is not clear how many storage units will be offered to customers.
The site plan indicates this storage facility will not have a traditional staffed office. Those who rent a unit will do so through the company’s app or website. Tenants will even use the app to open the security gate.
It is not clear when the storage facility will be open for business. The Town of Clay’s Planning Commissioner estimated it will not be finished before spring of 2023.
