CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have an update for our latest Your Stories Q&A!

Last March, we told you about the ground being cleared on Henry Clay Blvd. near Route 31. The Syracuse Reality Group is building a mixed-use development that will include apartments and retail.

Earlier this month, construction began on phase 1 of the project, which prompted more questions to the YS Team on what’s being built.

Its Managing Member, Ozzie Crisalli, said the 15-acre site will feature two apartment buildings and three commercial buildings.

The construction being noticed as people drive by the site is the start of the first retail building.

Crisalli said it will take about 8 to 9 months to complete the 9,500 SF building. He said that the building is already 75% leased. Crisalli added that he currently couldn’t disclose who’s moving in.

Crisalli said the next construction project will be the first apartment building. He estimated it would start later this fall. He anticipated it would take about 12 to 14 months to complete.

Crisalli said each apartment building will have 48 apartments. He said one and two-bedroom, pet-friendly units will be available for lease.

Crisalli said the Clay Marketplace had been in the works for about three years, but the Micron news put the project in high gear. He said interest from businesses and future tenants increased once Micron made its historic commitment to Central New York.