VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Dygert reached out to the Your Stories Team to ask about the Canton Street bridge that goes over the Thruway in the Town of Van Buren. The bridge has recently been removed and Jim is wondering if there’s a plan to build a new one.

The NYS Thruway Authority told the YS Team the bridge was removed in sections back in June. It was built in the 1950s and was not up to current standards.

Jim, you’ll be happy to hear that the plan is to build a new $4.7 million bridge. Work on the new structure is underway. It will have wider lanes and be taller than the old bridge, which will offer more clearance for I-90 traffic below.

The NYS Thruway Authority estimates construction should be completed next spring. While work is being performed on the Canton Street bridge, the two thousand daily drivers who used the bridge are being detoured to the nearby Warners-Iona bridge.

That bridge will be replaced next year once construction is complete on Canton.